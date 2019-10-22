Manufacturing Co. Fights Green Card Denial Over Fee Issue

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Maryland-based manufacturer has accused the federal government of illegally changing the rules regarding fee payments for employment-based green cards, saying the wrongful rejection of a company worker's petition over a purported payment issue leaves him and his family facing deportation. Evapco Inc., which makes commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and its marketing director Arturo Manjarrez Fernandez, an engineer and H-1B visa holder looking to transition to an employment-based green card, said in a federal lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C., on Monday that they had paid the filing fees with a check from Holland & Knight LLP in August...

