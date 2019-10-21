Destination Maternity Seeks Ch. 11 With $244M Debt

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Maternity apparel chain Destination Maternity Corp. on Monday asked the Delaware bankruptcy court for Chapter 11 protection in the face of waning sales, millions in losses and more than $244 million in debt. New Jersey-based Destination became the latest U.S. brick-and-mortar retailer to file for Chapter 11, telling the court in its petition it had just over $244 million in debt compared to just under $260.2 million in assets. According to company announcements as of May, Destination operated 998 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada under the names Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod and Destination Maternity. They include...

