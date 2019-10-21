Mental Health Center Not Covered In Bias Suit, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. on Monday urged the Second Circuit to affirm that it doesn’t have to pay a Brooklyn mental health center’s costs to successfully defend against a suit alleging it refused to serve a deaf woman because the woman’s complaint accused the center only of intentional wrongdoing. In an appellate brief, Philadelphia Indemnity argued that U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly made the right call when she ruled that the insurer had no duty to defend the Brooklyn Center for Psychotherapy Inc. in the underlying action brought by Fanni Goldman, a deaf woman who claimed the center refused to provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS