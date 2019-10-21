E-Records IP Claims A Ploy To Stifle Competition, Jury Told

Law360, Miami (October 21, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Facing a nearly $30 million claim that they ripped off electronic medical records provider Kipu Systems LLC's product, the owners of a defunct South Florida drug treatment center told federal jurors Monday that Kipu's suit is an attempt to stifle fair competition. During opening statements of a trial in Miami, counsel for the Coral Gables, Florida-based Kipu, whose cloud-based systems are used by more than 1,500 rehab facilities worldwide, told the jury evidence will show that the owners of Solutions Recovery Center LLC contracted to use Kipu's software, then abruptly canceled implementation, exploited their access to its proprietary system, and released...

