Real Estate Trends To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- The continued evolution of brick-and-mortar retail and increased demand for industrial properties are among the areas of commercial real estate that lawyers will be watching in 2020. As more business shifts from malls to the internet, retail owners are scrambling to figure out how to continue to draw foot traffic to their properties, and the shift to online shopping is also expected to continue to drive demand for more logistics properties close to cities. And lawyers in 2020 will also be watching for signs of weakness in the market, given that the current upcycle is now a decade long. Here, Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS