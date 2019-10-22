Nursing Home Co. Can't Dodge Age Bias, FMLA Claims

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge refused to toss an ex-nursing facility worker's lawsuit claiming she was sacked because of her age and because she took medical leave, but agreed to ax state law claims that her former employer hurt her reputation and deliberately caused her emotional trauma. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson on Monday denied in part and granted in part PruittHealth Inc.'s bid to dismiss Carla Pennington's suit, leaving intact the woman's federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act and Family Medical Leave Act claims. Judge Lawson said Pennington's age bias allegations, including claims that she was over 40 when she was fired...

