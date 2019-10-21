Manhattan DA To Pause Trump Tax Subpoena Pending Appeal

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Manhattan's district attorney on Monday told the Second Circuit that he has agreed to suspend enforcement of a subpoena seeking President Donald Trump's tax returns from his accounting firm until Trump's appeal of the subpoena is resolved. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is seeking President Donald Trump's tax returns as part of an investigation into hush-money payments. (AP) New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance said that he had reached an agreement with Trump to suspend enforcement of the subpoena served on Mazars USA LLP until 10 days after the Second Circuit issues its opinion on the matter, or until the...

