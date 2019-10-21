Akin Gump Nabs Benefits Atty From PBGC

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has brought on an attorney with 11 years of experience at the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. to be part of its labor and employment group, the firm announced Monday. Jon Chatalian will operate out of Akin Gump's Washington, D.C., office and will work as senior counsel, the firm said in the announcement. Chatalian told Law360 on Monday that part of the reason he wanted to come to Akin Gump was that Eric Field, whom Chatalian worked with at the PBGC, made the move to the firm as well, noting that Chatalian had been a...

