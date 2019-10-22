Supporting Autonomous Vehicles With Better Regulations

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Autonomous vehicles are coming, and promise to become a multitrillion-dollar industry.[1] According to a recent report from McKinsey & Co., by 2040, autonomous vehicles will generate $1.1 trillion in services revenue annually, and $900 billion in sales revenue.[2] According to another report, the economic gains will be accompanied by massive economic savings as well, with the U.S. economy alone potentially saving $1.3 trillion.[3] By some projections, driverless cars may inject $7 trillion annually to the economy by 2050 by way of faster and cheaper delivery of goods, reduction of commuting times, reduction of car accidents and an increase in productivity.[4]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS