Calif. Eastern District's Chief Says Court Nearing 'Catastrophe'

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The chief judge of California's Eastern District has urged the White House and Congress to fill judicial vacancies in his district, citing a slew of retirements and an overwhelming caseload that has the court on the verge of "an impending, acute and judicial catastrophe." U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O'Neill made his plea in a rare letter sent Friday to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and California U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris. He noted that his "catastrophe" statement "sounds serious and ominous." "It is both," Judge O'Neill said. "It may also sound like an exaggeration. It is not."...

