US Revives Mexican Tomato Probe, But Duties Remain At Bay

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Just one month after agreeing to halt an anti-dumping investigation of Mexican tomatoes, the U.S. Department of Commerce revived its probe on Monday and found that the imports have been dumped on the U.S. market, though no duties are expected to take effect. Commerce and Mexican tomato growers finalized a deal last month that set minimum prices on Mexican tomatoes and called for tougher inspections of the imports in exchange for halting the anti-dumping investigation. But U.S. law allows companies to ask that suspended investigations be completed, which keeps legal options open if the agreement should crumble. In asking for the...

