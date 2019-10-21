House Panel Seeks Toss Of Trump Suit To Block NY Tax Law

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump cannot sue a House committee to prevent the possible furnishment of his state tax returns under a New York state law, and the case should be dismissed, the committee told a federal court Monday. Aside from the fact that the president has yet to suffer an injury under the New York law, the House Ways and Means Committee has every right to consider whether to request his state tax returns, the commission said in a motion filed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Thus, the committee should be removed from the case, it said....

