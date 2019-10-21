PG&E Judge Calls Dearth Of Wildfire Claims 'Heartbreaking'

Law360, San Francisco (October 21, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. should have gone door to door to ensure Northern California residents who suffered property loss, emotional distress and other harms in recent wildfires filed proofs of claims, a California federal judge said Monday, finding the low claim rate “unacceptable” and “heartbreaking.” The Oct. 21 deadline for victims of Northern California wildfires to file proof of claims in PG&E’s bankruptcy proceedings has come and gone. While victims can still file late claims, with a risk they will be barred, counsel for tort claimants — including wildfire victims — are urging the court to extend the deadline, arguing that...

