RBS Can’t Block Ex-Execs From Testifying In Developer's Suit

Law360, London (October 22, 2019, 2:49 PM BST) -- A judge in London ordered RBS on Tuesday to turn over more documents about the role of the British government in the bank's treatment of a property developer allegedly forced into its controversial turnaround unit and ruled that two former top executives could be summoned to testify. The decision on the evidence comes less than a week before a trial is set to begin at the High Court over Oliver Morley's claims that Royal Bank of Scotland PLC pushed his company into its now-notorious Global Restructuring Group to make a profit and improve its own financial position rather than to turn...

