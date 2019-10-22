Gov't Pauses Brexit Legislation After Lost Fast-Track Vote

Law360, London (October 22, 2019, 9:03 PM BST) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he was pausing his new Brexit legislation after Parliament rejected his ambitious timetable to get the bill passed in just three days so the U.K. can exit the European Union on Oct. 31. Lawmakers backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill Tuesday but rejected a bid to fast-track it through Parliament. (AP) Lawmakers voted 322-308 against the government's bid to ram the 115-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill through Parliament in time for a final vote Thursday, sending it to the House of Lords. The vote came moments after Parliament backed Johnson's new Brexit bill with...

