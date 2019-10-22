DC Circ. Skeptical Of NLRB Ruling Protecting Vulgar Message

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board took heat from a D.C. Circuit panel Tuesday morning over the board's ruling that an employee engaged in protected activity when he scribbled "whore board" on a company overtime signup form. The board decided last year that aluminum manufacturer Constellium Rolled Products Ravenswood LLC violated labor laws when it suspended and ultimately fired employee Andrew Williams for writing the phrase on the signup sheet amid an ongoing labor dispute over a new scheduling system. Constellium says it should be able to discipline a maintenance employee for writing on the overtime form. The NLRB has contended the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS