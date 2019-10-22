TPG Affiliate Rakes In $2.2B For Growth Investment Vehicle

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT) -- An affiliate of global private equity giant TPG has clinched a $2.2 billion investment vehicle that will target non-control growth investments in an array of areas, including data infrastructure and financial services and software. The fund comes from TPG Sixth Street Partners, or TSSP, which is a global finance and investment platform with more than $32 billion worth of assets under management, according to its website. The vehicle, called TSSP Capital Solutions, collected about $2.2 billion from limited partners before closing at its hard cap, according to a statement. The fund has already committed about $500 million to investments, though the...

