SK Hynix Memory Products Infringe Netlist IP, ITC Judge Finds

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has found that SK Hynix's imported memory modules infringe one of two patents owned by Netlist, in a decision that comes as the two companies fight in California federal court over the same technology. In a Monday filing, ITC Chief Administrative Law Judge Charles E. Bullock found that SK Hynix's memory modules — circuit boards installed in computers to help provide memory — violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which prohibits the importation and sale of infringing goods. The commission had agreed in 2017 to look into the imported products after Netlist accused...

