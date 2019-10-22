Genworth's $1.8B Brookfield Deal Faces Regulatory Pushback

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Genworth Financial revealed Tuesday that Canadian regulators are looking at potential national security concerns with the insurance company’s planned CA$2.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) sale of a stake in Genworth MI Canada to Brookfield Business Partners. Virginia-based Genworth Financial Inc. in August announced the sale of its 40.5% stake in residential mortgage insurer Genworth MI Canada Inc. in hopes of gaining approval for the sale of Genworth Financial to China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. Ltd. According to Genworth Financial, the sale of the Genworth Canada stake is currently tied up in the same national security concerns that are weighing on the sale...

