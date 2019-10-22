DOI Seeks To End Cherokee Nation's Trust Accounting Bid

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior urged a D.C. federal judge Monday to toss the Cherokee Nation's suit alleging the DOI failed to account for its handling of tribal trust funds, saying the suit is an impermissible attempt to challenge the government's entire system of managing tribes' money. The Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation hit the DOI, its Bureau of Indian Affairs and other agencies and officials with a complaint in July saying they had a trust duty to furnish an accounting of the tribe's land, oil and gas leases, property minerals, hunting and fishing rights, and any revenues from those resources....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS