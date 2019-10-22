Law Firm Locked Pa. Woman Into Prolonged Case, Suit Says

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-area woman accused Hamburg Rubin Mullin Maxwell & Lupin PC on Monday of keeping her needlessly locked into a decadelong civil suit involving her husband despite a lack of any direct claims or evidence implicating her in the case. Terri Stevenson said she’d been forced to endure more than ten years of expense and emotional turmoil before finally being dismissed as a named defendant in a lawsuit accusing her husband of embezzling more than half a million dollars from construction firm Veneesa Inc. during his stint as president of the company. Stevenson "was required to participate in and be a...

