'Troll' Can't Keep Enforcing Abstract Patent, Nonprofit Says

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- After rebuffing a five-figure settlement offer from a "patent troll," a free-software nonprofit is asking a California federal court to invalidate the imaging patent it's accused of infringing, saying it's invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision. The GNOME Foundation on Monday said it’s fighting back against Rothschild Patent Imaging LLC on principle, as the non-practicing entity is attempting to extract settlements with a patent that doesn't hold up under scrutiny. “[Settling] would have been simple to do so; it would have caused less work, cost less money, and provided the foundation a lot less stress. But it also would be...

