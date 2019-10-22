House Passes Bill To Unmask Shell Corporation Owners

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill that would require corporations to disclose the identities of their beneficial owners in an effort to unmask anonymous shell companies and help law enforcement combat illicit money laundering and tax evasion. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., said the Corporate Transparency Act, which passed Tuesday, would impose new administrative burdens on small businesses. (AP) The Corporate Transparency Act, or H.R. 2513, was approved 249-173. It would require U.S. companies to report the names, dates of birth, passport or driver's license numbers and current addresses of those who receive gains from company profits to the U.S. Department...

