Split NLRB OKs Frozen Food Co. Worker's Union Ouster Vote

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board in a split decision said workers for a frozen food company can vote to remove their union, even though the company agreed to a settlement temporarily immunizing the union against removal. The board's three Republican members said Monday a settlement ending allegations Pinnacle Foods Group LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act by stonewalling United Food and Commercial Workers Local 881 during contract bargaining doesn't block the agency from processing worker Robert Gentry's petition to hold a vote on ousting the union. Not only did Gentry file his decertification petition after the expiration of the "certification...

