Trump Pressures Dems To Expedite NAFTA 2.0 Vote

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 1:04 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is “taking too long” to put his revised North American Free Trade Agreement up for a vote, pressing Democrats to quickly wrap up their efforts to improve the terms of the deal. House Democrats have been meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer for months as they look to strengthen the new NAFTA — since rebranded as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The talks have focused mostly on the agreement’s rules covering labor, the environment, drug pricing and overall enforcement. The House currently has just 22 legislative days scheduled before Congress...

