Glenmont-Arlington JV Sells Tampa-Area Complex For $69M

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A joint venture of private equity shop Glenmont Capital Management and Arlington Properties has sold a Tampa, Florida-area apartment complex for $69.4 million, according to an announcement on Tuesday from the sellers. Glenmont Capital Management LLC and Arlington Properties Inc. sold Canopy Apartments, which has 318 units and is located in Citrus Park, which is close to Tampa's warehouse district. The sellers developed the property in 2017, and the complex is located at 13306 Canopy Grove Drive and sits on 14 acres. The seller venture did not disclose buy-side information in its announcement on Tuesday. "Glenmont believes in the long-term prospects...

