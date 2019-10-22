AMP Capital Nabs $6.2B For Infrastructure Debt Investments

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Australian private equity outfit AMP Capital has raised $6.2 billion for energy, utilities, digital technology and transport infrastructure investments, the firm said Tuesday, saying it represents the largest ever fundraising for an infrastructure mezzanine debt strategy. Along the way, AMP has clinched its fourth infrastructure debt fund, called AMP Capital Infrastructure Debt Fund IV, at the $4 billion hard cap, according to a statement from the firm. The fund surpassed its target of $3.5 billion. Meanwhile, the firm has secured $1 billion for a co-investment vehicle that will invest alongside Fund IV, plus $1.2 billion from "investors wanting access to AMP...

