Dutch Watchdog To Probe Big Tech's Payment Market Plans

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Netherlands' antitrust enforcer will be looking into whether big tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook and Google have plans to get more involved in the Dutch payments market, it revealed Tuesday. The Authority for Consumers and Markets, or ACM, said it will be reaching out to businesses to discuss their plans for getting into the Dutch payments game and digging into how more players in the market might affect competition. "The entry of major tech firms would boost competition and innovation on the payments market," the competition watchdog said in a statement. "At the same time, ACM is fully aware...

