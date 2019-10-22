Cooley-Led Rapt Therapeutics Renews IPO Plans

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Cancer-focused drug developer Rapt Therapeutics, which postponed initial public offering plans this summer, renewed its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for an IPO in the coming weeks. Rapt Therapeutics Inc., represented by Cooley LLP, did not indicate how many shares it plans to sell or what price range in an updated registration statement filed with the SEC. The venture-backed company plans to spend proceeds to developing therapies that would treat various diseases including lung cancer and breast cancer. South San Francisco-based Rapt Therapeutics in July disclosed plans to offer 5 million shares...

