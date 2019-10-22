Centrix Trustee Wants $15M From Ponzi Operator, Family

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trustee for subprime auto loan outfit and alleged Ponzi scheme vehicle Centrix Financial has asked a Colorado district court to slap the company's disgraced CEO and his family with a $15 million judgment, saying they used "spectacularly fraudulent" lies to game a 2014 settlement. In a motion filed Monday, trustee Jeffrey A. Weinman said Robert Sutton and his family blatantly lied about every conceivable facet of their finances in order to present themselves as destitute and force a low-dollar deal in 2014, years after Centrix's creditors claimed Sutton had turned the subprime auto lender into a run-of-the-mill Ponzi scheme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS