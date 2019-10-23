Paul Hastings Picks Up Littler Labor Vet

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has added a veteran labor lawyer from Littler Mendelson PC to its ranks in New York. Sara Kalis has joined Paul Hastings' employment law group as of counsel, the firm said in a Tuesday announcement. Kalis told Law360 on Wednesday that she has always known Paul Hastings to be a top-notch firm, and that she has always been impressed with the lawyers at the firm she has worked with. "All of the attorneys I've ever dealt with at Paul Hastings have always been very high-caliber," she said. "The entrepreneurial spirit, the forward thinking, the strength of its global...

