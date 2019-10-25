Ex-IRS Attorney Joins Ballard Spahr's Finance Group

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP has brought on a former attorney in the IRS Office of Associate Chief Counsel as a partner in the firm’s public finance group, the firm recently announced. Marybeth Frantz Orsini, who focuses on tax-exempt financing, will work for Ballard’s Baltimore office, the firm said Tuesday. Orsini told Law360 she was glad to be joining a nationally recognized firm, adding that the tax attorneys in the firm are well known in the public finance industry. “I’m happy to be joining Ballard’s nationally recognized practice and look forward to working with clients around the country on tax-exempt bond financing,” Orsini said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS