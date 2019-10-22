Pot Co. Harborside Gets $11M Bill After Tax Code Fight

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Harborside Inc. says it owes $11 million in taxes after its battle with the Internal Revenue Service over whether the agency can apply a tax code clause targeting drug dealers to a legal marijuana business. The final bill covers tax years 2007 through 2012, Harborside said Monday. The company, which owns an Oakland, California, mega-dispensary, said the IRS had initially sought $36 million in taxes and penalties. U.S. Tax Court Judge Mark Holmes issued his decision on the amount of taxes Harborside owes on Thursday, according to court records. The decision comes nearly a year after the judge issued...

