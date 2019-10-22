Southcross Energy Asset Sales Bring $107M Into Ch. 11 Estate

Law360, Wilmington (October 22, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt natural gas handler Southcross Energy Partners LP received court approval Tuesday for sales of its Texas, Mississippi and Alabama assets that will realize more than $107 million in proceeds for the estate as it approaches a December plan confirmation deadline. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Darren S. Klein of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP said that its Corpus Christi Pipeline Network assets and its Mississippi and Alabama assets would be sold to their respective stalking horse bidders after no competing bids were submitted ahead of auctions scheduled for last week. A third bucket of gathering and processing assets...

