Trans Librarian Says Surgery Suit Can't Wait For High Court

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A transgender librarian is asking a federal judge not to pause her case claiming Alaska's health plan violates federal anti-discrimination law by refusing to cover gender reassignment surgery, arguing she shouldn't have to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether Title VII forbids gender identity-based bias. Alaska State Legislature librarian Jennifer Fletcher urged an Alaska federal judge Monday to swiftly rule on pending motions for summary judgment that hinge on whether excluding coverage of transgender individuals is unlawful sex stereotyping. While U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland seemed inclined in October to put the suit in a holding pattern...

