IRA Custodian Owes No Duty To Beneficiary, Mass. Court Says

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The custodian of an individual retirement account does not owe a fiduciary duty to the account's beneficiary, Massachusetts' highest court held Tuesday despite reviving part of a suit involving UBS Financial Services Inc. over the messy transition of an IRA following the account holder's death. A unanimous Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court held that nothing in either state or federal law establishes a fiduciary duty between the custodian of a nondiscretionary IRA, in this case UBS, and the account’s named beneficiary. The facts spelled out in the case before the top court also did not elevate the relationship between UBS and Donna...

