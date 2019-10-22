FTC Settles 1st Privacy Action Against Device 'Stalking' Apps

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The developers of apps that can be used to secretly monitor mobile devices on which they are installed have agreed to take steps to ensure that the apps are only being used for legitimate purposes in order to resolve the Federal Trade Commission's first-ever privacy and data security case against "stalking" apps. In a complaint filed along with the proposed settlement Tuesday, the FTC claims that Retina-X Studios LLC and its owner, James N. Johns Jr., violated Section 5 of the FTC Act by selling three apps that required circumventing devices' security protections without first verifying that the apps were being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS