Hyland's Must Face Revived Suit Over Infant's Death

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Washington appeals court on Monday revived a mother's suit alleging a Hyland Inc.'s homeopathic cold product caused her infant son's death, finding that she had shown sufficient evidence that her son had taken the medicine. The panel found that the lower court erred in granting summary judgment in Hyland's favor when it found that there was no admissible evidence that Tanassa Desranleau's son, Jay'Breon, had ingested the company's cold medicine or that it was the probable cause of his death. While the trial court was correct in finding that statements to the police by his father's girlfriend that she had...

