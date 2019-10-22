States Ask High Court To Clarify 'Ministerial Exception'

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A coalition of red states led by Alaska has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a challenge to a California appeals court decision that revived a state agency's wage suit against a Jewish school and issue a clear test for exempting "ministers" from federal workplace law. The states on Monday said California's Second Appellate District botched applying the so-called ministerial exception when it said the California Department of Industrial Relations could go ahead with a suit alleging Stephen S. Wise Temple unfairly denied about 40 early childhood teachers overtime pay and meal breaks. The states urged the court to...

