CFTC Officials Won't Have To Testify In Kraft Sanctions Fight

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Tuesday that U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission officials don't have to testify in a sanctions dispute related to the agency's announcement of a $16 million settlement with Kraft Group Foods Inc. An appellate panel did not go as far as ordering the lower court to close the sanctions fight altogether as the CFTC had asked, but it did find that judicial review of the agency's public statements about the settlement — which Kraft and former subsidiary Mondelez Global LLC believe violated the terms of the deal — should be limited to just the agency's official acts and...

