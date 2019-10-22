Ex-Bookkeeper Gets 8½ Years For $1.6M Theft Via PayPal

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A former Philadelphia bookkeeper was sentenced to 8½ years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $1.59 million in restitution after being convicted of embezzling funds from his employer and using PayPal to launder the money, according to a judgment entered against him Monday in Pennsylvania federal court. U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh sentenced Peter Goodchild, 56, for his April conviction by a jury on 48 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of money laundering, one count of aggravated identity theft and six counts of filing false tax returns related to his 10-year scheme to divert money from his employer, New...

