Another UAW Official Pleads Guilty In DOJ Corruption Probe

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A former United Auto Workers official pled guilty Tuesday to conspiring with others in the union's General Motors department to commit fraud and launder money as part of a kickback and bribery scheme with vendors. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jeffery Pietrzyk is the 10th defendant to plead guilty to charges stemming from an ongoing probe into a pay-to-play conspiracy between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives and UAW officials. In his plea agreement, Pietrzyk pled guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Robert C. Singer — his attorney — said in a...

