Crypto Co. Investors Defend Renewed Cert. Bid In ICO Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Investors in the now-defunct cryptocurrency company Centra Tech defended their renewed class certification bid in Florida federal court Tuesday, arguing their motion was filed on time and that their proposed class definition fulfills all of the requirements. The suit alleges Centra Tech faked licensing agreements with major credit card companies to solicit investment in a fraudulent initial coin offering. The investors' initial request to certify the class was rejected in September when the court found their motion was filed a year and a half after they brought suit and the delay was unexplained. On Tuesday, the plaintiffs urged the court to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS