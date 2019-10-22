Fenwick Helps Databricks Nab $400M In Funding Round

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Data analytics company Databricks said Tuesday it raised $400 million in a Fenwick & West LLP-steered funding round that the startup says vaulted its valuation to $6.2 billion. Databricks Inc.'s Series F round was led by Andreessen Horowitz's Late Stage Venture Fund, the announcement said. The San Francisco-based startup markets a data analytics platform suitable for large-scale enterprises and counts Comcast, Shell and Expedia among its customers, according to its website. The newly raised funds will go toward expanding the company's research and development and growing its footprint abroad, the announcement said. Databricks said it will invest €100 million ($111 million)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS