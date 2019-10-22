Destination Maternity's Lenders Paint Grim Ch. 11 Picture

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Destination Maternity’s top secured creditors provided a bleak outlook for the company's bankruptcy case during an initial Chapter 11 hearing in Delaware on Tuesday, cautioning that the nationwide specialty retailer has “little to no room” to extend an already-tight sale process or break budget covenants. Steven E. Fox of Riemer & Braunstein LLP, counsel to Pathlight Capital LLC, term lender to Destination and two affiliate retailers, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon that lenders were wary of the company’s prospects during a hearing on a motion governing Destination’s use of cash that also is claimed as lender and creditor collateral. “In the...

