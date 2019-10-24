Bogus Pot Co. Promoter Settles SEC Fraud Suit For $1.8M

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT) -- One of four people accused of running a penny stock pump-and-dump scheme through a phony cannabis company settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday and agreed to pay nearly $1.8 million, according to a judgment entered in California federal court. David N. Osegueda, who neither admits not denies the allegations, is permanently banned from trading penny stocks for his purported role in ratcheting up the value of Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. stock through a deceptive publicity campaign before dumping his shares and pocketing $857,000, according to the SEC. Osegueda and his co-defendants made a total of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS