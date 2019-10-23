Nerve Repair Co. Says Derivative Suit Lacks Demand Futility

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Specialty medical product manufacturer Axogen Inc. sought dismissal of a derivative suit Tuesday, saying the investor behind it has not shown why it would have been futile to take concerns about a damaging short seller’s report to the company's board before filing suit. Axogen told a Florida federal judge that investor Harvey Jackson’s shareholder derivative action is premised — not unlike a similar stock-drop suit in the district — on a hostile report issued by short seller Seligman Investments, “which admittedly stood to realize significant gains in the event that the price of [Axogen] stock declines.” But while Jackson has neither substantiated...

