Del. Justices Affirm $20M Damages Over Tech Firm Takeover

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a decision that slapped an investor and his fund with $20.3 million in damage sanctions for what a vice chancellor ruled was a bad faith and self-interested campaign to gain control of a tech company that was eventually left in ruin. In a brief order, a three-justice panel rejected Chester C. Davenport's bid to upend a July 2018 Chancery Court decision that levied sanctions against him and his venture Georgetown Basho Investors LLC for losses suffered by tech company Basho Technologies Inc., its co-founder and former CEO Earl P. Galleher, and other investors as the...

