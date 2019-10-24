The Firms That Filed The Most Patent Suits In Q3

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs’ firms involved in patent litigation were less busy in the third quarter of 2019, with the number of total filings dropping about 15% compared to the second quarter, but several new faces joined the ranks of the firms filing the most patent suits, knocking some familiar players down the list. Delaware-based Stamoulis & Weinblatt LLC was the busiest plaintiff firm last quarter, according to data compiled by Lex Machina. The 93 cases it filed, mostly in Delaware, were more than twice as many as any other firm. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1571948176441'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='300px';vizElement.style.height='727px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script');...

