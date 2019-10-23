Hymnal Giant Calls Antitrust Suit Ploy To Swipe Music Catalog

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Catholic music publisher accused of cornering the hymnal game through anti-competitive means told an Indiana federal court that the antitrust suit lodged against it is just a desperate attempt to force the company into licensing its expansive song catalog to a smaller rival. Oregon Catholic Press called the suit nothing more than the “latest salvo in a decade-long campaign to gain unfettered access” to the publisher’s catalog of must-have worship songs, which it says it has no obligation to license if it doesn’t want to. “Now plaintiffs effectively assert that OCP should be compelled to license plaintiffs any and all...

